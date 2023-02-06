Contractors not keen to take up school works as Telangana government allegedly delaying funds

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: There are no takers for tenders for renovation of the Government High School located on the premises of DIET (District Institute of Education Training) at Gollaguda in Nalgonda town as the State government is allegedly delaying release of funds for various works executed by contractors.

The administration has called for tenders three-four times for execution of renovation work under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. Construction of toilets, overhead tank, kitchen, painting work, etc., are part of the proposed renovation. About 517 schools have been selected in the district for development in the first phase of the initiative.

The government executes projects costing under Rs 10 lakh itself, but calls for tenders from contractors for those involving an expenditure above Rs 10 lakh. Similar renovation work taken up in the MKV Government Primary School in Padmanagar and several others has been completed. However, the Government High School renovation is being delayed as contractors are apprehensive that they would be impacted severely if the government delays the payment.

About 450 students, including girls, study in the school. All the five toilets for the girls are without doors, compelling two-three students to stand guard at the entrance while a girl uses it. Midday meal is being cooked under the trees in the school compound due to lack of a kitchen. Another basic thing that the school doesn’t have is the compound wall.

The Mission Bhagiratha overhead tank which supplies drinking water to many areas in the town is only 150 metres away, but the students have to fend for themselves as there is no drinking water facility in the school. Students and their parents brought the issue to the notice of the previous district collectors, MLA K Bhupal Reddy and municipal chairman M Saidi Reddy, but to no avail. Parents are expressing their anger over the officials’ failure to pay attention to the problems being faced by the students.

It’s a well-known fact that consumption of less water could lead to damage of kidneys, a student’s parent said. Panchayat Raj deputy engineer) Shailaja told TNIE that there was no response from contractors to the tenders called by the administration. “We call invite tenders again soon,” she said.

Speaking to TNIE, Democratic Teachers Federation State president M Somaiah urged the government to take immediate steps to fix doors to the toilets and provide drinking water facility for the students.

