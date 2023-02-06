Home States Telangana

Foundations laid for BC Atma Gourava Bhavans

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule struggled to unite BCs and the same was being carried forward by the Chief Minister.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:42 AM

Foundations laid for BC Atma Gourava Bhavans.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Foundation stones for as many as 13 Backward Caste(BC) Atma Gourava Bhavans were laid by Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas at Uppal’s Bhagayath Nagar on Sunday. They said that the construction of these Bhavan would be taken up at an estimated cost of `95 crore and they would be completed by next Dasara.

All these BC Atma Gourava Bhavans will house a community hall, auditorium, library and have space for recreational purposes. The construction will be taken up by the BC Atma Gourava Bhavan Trust.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been favouring BCs like no other Prime Minister or Chief Minister in Independent India. He said that the Chief Minister has allocated 85 acres of prime land worth thousands of crores without ever asking anyone for help, while the previous rulers had rejected applications.

He said that the Telangana government designed its welfare schemes in a manner that will benefit BCs the most. “We BCs are getting due shares in schemes including Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity and gurukuls,” he said.

Stating that the construction of BC Bhavans will raise the self-esteem of those belonging to backward castes, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that caste vocations were revitalised under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule struggled to unite BCs and the same was being carried forward by the Chief Minister.

