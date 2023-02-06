Home States Telangana

KCR failed Warangal, alleges YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila reminded the BRS supremo of his promise to allocate Rs 300 crore every year to the corporation, irrespective of its revenues.

Published: 06th February 2023

YS Sharmila's Praja Prasthanam padayatra

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to develop Warangal city, YSRTP president YS Sharmila reminded the BRS supremo of his promise to allocate Rs 300 crore every year to the corporation, irrespective of its revenues.

“KCR also promised to make Warangal an IT Hub on the lines of Hyderabad, generating thousands of jobs, reviving Mamnoor airstrip into full-fledged airport, industrialisation, metro rail for the city etc. All of them turned out to be false promises,” she told a public meeting in Hanamkonda as part of her ongoing Praja Prasthanam padayatra on Sunday.

“What about the model journalist colony supposed to be the world’s largest? Mega textile park? Land was acquired but not even a single plant can be seen. What happened to the underground drainage system? Floods wreak havoc but there is no trace of sidewalls or other relief and reconstruction measures as promised?” Sharmila said.

Last year’s untimely rains damaged crops in 56,000 acres in the district and 25,000 farmers suffered losses to the tune of Rs 900 crore. “Where is the compensation?” she asked.

