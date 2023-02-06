Lack of fund hits projects in Khammam, Mahbubabad districts

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Several ongoing projects in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district require allocation of funds in the Monday’s State Budget. For instance, the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 13,263 crore to provide water to 8 lakh acres in the erstwhile Khammam and Mahbubabad districts. But the project is moving at a snail’s pace as the bills for crores of rupees have been pending due to lack of funds.

Another project, Seetamma barrage, is also awaiting funds. The project taken up to store 37 tmcft of water needs approximately Rs 5,500 crore to complete it. The officials have prepared Rs 2,000-crore proposals for flood bank construction in the Bhadrachalam division to protect several areas from floods. However, the funds are yet to be allocated.

Unfulfilled promises

The Ramalayam master plan is also pending as the government is yet to allocate Rs 150 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to construct about 2,016 houses for flood victims in Bhadrachalam town.

