Home States Telangana

Lack of fund hits projects in Khammam, Mahbubabad districts

The officials have prepared Rs 2,000-crore proposals  for flood bank construction in the Bhadrachalam division to protect several areas from floods.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project works in Aswapuram mandal.

The Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project works in Aswapuram mandal. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Several ongoing projects in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district require allocation of funds in the Monday’s State Budget. For instance, the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 13,263 crore to provide water to 8 lakh acres in the erstwhile Khammam and Mahbubabad districts. But the project is moving at a snail’s pace as the bills for crores of rupees have been pending due to lack of funds.

Another project, Seetamma barrage, is also awaiting funds. The project taken up to store 37 tmcft of water needs approximately Rs 5,500 crore to complete it. The officials have prepared Rs 2,000-crore proposals  for flood bank construction in the Bhadrachalam division to protect several areas from floods. However, the funds are yet to be allocated.

Unfulfilled promises

The Ramalayam master plan is also pending as the government is yet to allocate Rs 150 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to construct about 2,016 houses for flood victims in Bhadrachalam town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation project Telangana Budget Telangana Budget 2023
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp