Telangana HC Chief Justice for Telugu in courts for better delivery of justice

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Preserving the trust and faith of people in the country’s judicial system is of paramount importance, said Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. He, along with 16 other high court judges, inaugurated the newly established junior civil judge court in Nandi Medaram village of Dharmaram mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJ emphasised his passion for the Telugu language. However, he said, when he heard former chief minister NT Rama Rao speaking in Hindi, he was amazed by the latter’s command over the language. The CJ said that if the litigants can understand the language used by the courts, the judicial system can improve with the participation of the common citizen.

He pointed out that Supreme Court judge Justice Narasimha, in a recent meeting, had explained the importance of publishing law books and teaching law in Telugu. “Use of local language in the field and in the courts would lead to better results and increase the trust in the judicial system among people,” the CJ added.

Hailing the formation of the civil judge’s court, he said it was a historic moment and will enable people belonging to rural areas to get the justice that they deserve.He said that the formation of the Junior Civil Judge’s Court in Nandi Medaram is a historical matter and this will improve the chances of getting justice near the people.

Administrative Judge NV Sravan Kumar said 281 civil cases and 732 criminal cases have been transferred to the the junior civil judge court established at Nandi Medaram.

PEDDAPALLI: Preserving the trust and faith of people in the country’s judicial system is of paramount importance, said Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. He, along with 16 other high court judges, inaugurated the newly established junior civil judge court in Nandi Medaram village of Dharmaram mandal on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the CJ emphasised his passion for the Telugu language. However, he said, when he heard former chief minister NT Rama Rao speaking in Hindi, he was amazed by the latter’s command over the language. The CJ said that if the litigants can understand the language used by the courts, the judicial system can improve with the participation of the common citizen. He pointed out that Supreme Court judge Justice Narasimha, in a recent meeting, had explained the importance of publishing law books and teaching law in Telugu. “Use of local language in the field and in the courts would lead to better results and increase the trust in the judicial system among people,” the CJ added. Hailing the formation of the civil judge’s court, he said it was a historic moment and will enable people belonging to rural areas to get the justice that they deserve.He said that the formation of the Junior Civil Judge’s Court in Nandi Medaram is a historical matter and this will improve the chances of getting justice near the people. Administrative Judge NV Sravan Kumar said 281 civil cases and 732 criminal cases have been transferred to the the junior civil judge court established at Nandi Medaram.