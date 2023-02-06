Congress leader Uttam predicts President rule by the month-end in Telangana, early polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the State Assembly would be dissolved very soon, former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that he believes President’s rule is likely to be proclaimed in the State by the end of February.

Uttam’s statement assumes significance in light of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Delhi tour soon after addressing a joint sitting of the State Legislature. The former TPCC chief was addressing a public meeting as part of party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan at Kodad in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam exuded confidence that he would win with a 50,000 majority. He said that he would renounce politics if the majority is lower than expected. The MP said that all surveys indicate that the Congress would sweep the coming election garnering over 55 per cent of the vote.

Warning police officers who he alleged were acting in partisan manner, Uttam said that several police officers are carrying out their duties wearing “pink shirts”. “We will not spare anyone who acts as a BRS activist. Some DSPs, CIs, and SIs are behaving as if they are the henchmen of the local MLAs. I will ensure that they will not don a police uniform again if they deliberately and needlessly trouble me,” he said.

Vinod scoffs at prediction

Meanwhile, State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar laughed off Uttam’s prediction, describing it as a “mere assumption”.He sought to know why the Assembly would be dissolved, and said that there was no place for such statements in a democracy.

