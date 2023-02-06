Home States Telangana

Congress leader Uttam predicts President rule by the month-end in Telangana, early polls

Uttam’s statement assumes significance in light of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Delhi tour soon after addressing a joint sitting of the State Legislature.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the State Assembly would be dissolved very soon, former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that he believes President’s rule is likely to be proclaimed in the State by the end of February.

Uttam’s statement assumes significance in light of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Delhi tour soon after addressing a joint sitting of the State Legislature. The former TPCC chief was addressing a public meeting as part of party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan at Kodad in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam exuded confidence that he would win with a 50,000 majority. He said that he would renounce politics if the majority is lower than expected. The MP said that all surveys indicate that the Congress would sweep the coming election garnering over 55 per cent of the vote.  

Warning police officers who he alleged were acting in partisan manner, Uttam said that several police officers are carrying out their duties wearing “pink shirts”. “We will not spare anyone who acts as a BRS activist. Some DSPs, CIs, and SIs are behaving as if they are the henchmen of the local MLAs. I will ensure that they will not don a police uniform again if they deliberately and needlessly trouble me,” he said.

Vinod scoffs at prediction

Meanwhile, State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar laughed off Uttam’s prediction, describing it as a “mere assumption”.He sought to know why the Assembly would be dissolved, and said that there was no place for such statements in a democracy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Assemly elections
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp