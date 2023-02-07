Former MP Ponguleti dares BRS to suspend him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy who has fallen out of grace with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appears to be heading for a showdown with the BRS leadership.

The BRS leader made stinging comments on the party leadership at a party workers’ meeting at Aswaraopet on Monday, even daring it to suspend him instead of his followers.

He also revealed that the “massive crowd” that turned up at the Khammam public meeting on January 18 which KCR along with three other Chief Ministers had addressed, was one that had been mobilised.

Srinivasa Reddy warned the BRS leaders that he would not keep quiet if his supporters are harassed.

The former MP is contemplating fielding his panel of candidates from various Assembly segments in Khammam district, to take it out on the BRS for the humiliation that is being meted out to him.

With the party neglecting him, he has become a dissident and lately has been making critical comments on the party leadership. Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy called on YSRTP president YS Sharmila, setting off speculation that he might “return home” as he is known for his loyalty to the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He has lately been organising party workers’ meetings and is discussing the options before him.

