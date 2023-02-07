‘Paraninda Aatmasthuti’ Budget: Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday described Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s budget for 2023-24 as an attempt to hoodwink people as it is an election year.

Speaking to the media, he said that going by the last budget, it looks as though the BRS is trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the people once again. “The State government did not spend even 50 percent of funds projected in the last budget,” he said.

BJP MP K Laxman described the Budget as “Paraninda Aatmasthuti” which can be translated as “blaming others and praising self”, Harish blamed the Centre for his own government’s failure.

In a tweet, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the State government increased the budget for publicity by 575% by allocating Rs 1,000 crore and proposed the same amount for ‘Aarogyasri’ .

BJP State spokesperson Kishore Reddy opined that students and patients would probably continue facing the same problems they have been facing, as the pattern of the State government having low allocations for health and education was being repeated again in the budget.

MLA Eatala Rajender said that he, along with other BJP MLAs were receiving hundreds of representations from people on funds not being released to welfare departments, and that despite promising in its 2018 election manifesto that crop loans would be waived-off, it has not been implemented.

