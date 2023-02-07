Telangana Budget 2023: Focus on road infra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure smooth travel experience for motorists, the State has proposed to allocate Rs 2,500 crore for maintenance of roads by the Roads and Buildings department and Rs 2,000 crore for maintenance of Panchayat Raj roads.

Since the formation of the State, construction of 8,160 km of roads has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,209 crore. Out of this, the construction of 6,075 km of Panchayat Raj roads has already been completed and works on remaining roads is progressing at a brisk pace.

Before the formation of Telangana, the road length under the jurisdiction of the Roads and Buildings department was just 24,245 km. Later, construction of 1,875 km of double lane roads has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,727 crore.

Construction of 1,684 km of roads has already been completed. Out of the 717 bridges being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,134 crore, work on 350 bridges has been completed.

Integrated District Office Complexes

The government has also taken up construction of Integrated District Office Complexes in 29 districts at a cost of Rs 1,581 crore. Out of these, 17 buildings have already been inaugurated. The construction of 11 office complexes are in the final stages.

Maintenance & repairs

Rs 2,500 cr

For maintenance of roads by the Roads and Buildings dept

Rs 2,000 cr for repair of Panchayat Raj roads

