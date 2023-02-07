Home States Telangana

Telangana Budget 2023: Agri sector gets big chunk of  Rs 26,831 crore

 Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that paddy production has increased three-fold from 68.17 lakh tonne in 2014-15 to 2.02 crore tonne in 2021-22.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday proposed an outlay of Rs 26,831 crore for agriculture in the state budget for 2023-24 which he presented in the State Assembly.

“In the 10 years preceding the formation of Telangana, an amount of only Rs 7,994 crore was spent on agriculture. In contrast, since the formation of the State and till January this year, Rs 1,91,612 crore has been spent,” he said.

Speaking about the achievements made in the agricultural sector, Harish said that the area of cultivation in Telangana has increased from 131.33 lakh acres in 2014, to 215.37 lakh acres, and that the average growth rate of GVA (Gross Value Added) by agriculture and its allied sectors (at constant prices) in the country was 4 per cent between 2014 and 2021, while it was  7.4 per cent in Telangana.

He said that paddy production has increased three-fold from 68.17 lakh tonne in 2014-15 to 2.02 crore tonne in 2021-22.

Rythu Bandhu to 65 Lakh farmers

Claiming that Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs  65,000 crore was released to 65 lakh farmers in the State, he said that so far Rs 5,384 crore insurance claims under Rythu Bima have been settled and disbursed to the families of one lakh farmers who passed away since the scheme was introduced.

He said that 24 lakh tonne paddy was procured in 2014-15 and that the quantity procured increased to 65 lakh tonne till now in 2022-23.

Proposing an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for various subsidies for oil palm cultivation like oil palm plants, fertilisers, and drip irrigation, Harish said that the State government has set a target for extending the area under oil palm cultivation to 20 lakh acres.

Harish said Rs 11,000 crore has been spent to purchase 7.3 lakh sheep units under the sheep distribution scheme and that it has led to an increase of meat production from 5.05 lakh tonne in 2014, to 10.85 lakh tonne in 2022, placing Telangana fifth in meat production.

