2 students die by suicide in Warangal district of Telangana

Two students died by suicide in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Published: 08th February 2023 08:32 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: Two students died by suicide in separate incidents on Tuesday. Both students were from Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal district. According to police, V Vivek, 15, hung himself from the ceiling fan due to ill health in his hostel attached to Navayuga School in Vijayapal Colony in Hanamkonda. On learning about the incident, his parents living in the village rushed to Hanamkonda.

Inspector of Subedari Police Station, M A Shukur said that though the victim’s classmates had said he had suffered from ill health, the police, however, would investigate his death from all angles. The body has been shifted to MGM hospital, Warangal, for a post-mortem examination.

In the second incident, a Class 7 student Ravi Charan ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Chennaraopet. He resorted to the extreme step after his parents scolded him as he wanted to drop out of school. Ravi Charan was a student of Zilla Parishad High School in the village. His father A Veeramallu and his mother Renuka are daily wage agriculture labourers.

According to Chennaraopet Sub-Inspector T Mahender, Ravi Charan ended his life after his parents left for work. His sister Ravalika raised an alarm after seeing his body hanging from the ceiling.

Their neighbours rushed to the spot and informed his parents about his death. His body was shifted to Narsampet Government Area Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

