Allow Nightingale School of Nursing to admit students: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered the Director of Medical Education (DME) to allow the Nightingale School of Nursing to admit students into the general nursing and midwifery course for academic year 2022-23. The window of admissions set in the notification published online by the DME was between October 1 and November 16, 2022. Justice Nanda directed the DME to complete the registration process within two weeks from the date of receipt of the order.

In its orders, the court said that it believes that the petitioner’s institution was making every effort, as evidenced by the re-inspection report, to meet the standards of the Indian Nursing Council, and hence the DME cannot refuse admissions for the three-year general nursing and midwifery course as it violates the principles of natural justice. Earlier, the Nightingale School of Nursing and others had filed a writ petition urging the court to declare as illegal the DME’s decision to refuse them to allow admissions.

