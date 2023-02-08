BJP MLA says BRS govt blocking funds, moves HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday filed a writ petition, seeking a direction from the Telangana High Court to the BRS government for its refusal to disburse monies from the Special Developmental Fund (SDF) for undertaking developmental initiatives in Dubbaka Assembly constituency that he represents.

In his petition, Raghunandan Rao alleged that because he is a member of the BJP, the BRS government is deliberately not sanctioning any funds under the SDF, depriving the people of Dubbaka constituency of development. He said that he made numerous representations to the district Collector, Minister concerned, and the Chief Minister, but his efforts were in vain. Raghunandan Rao also alleged that the BRS government sanctioned monies under SDF to Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly segments, but not to Dubbaka.

He alleged that many development works have come to a halt in Dubbaka Assembly constituency due to the BRS government’s refusal to sanction funds under SDF, including completion of an under-construction Anganwadi centre near OHR and a high school in Lingapur village, as well as community halls in Gudikandula village, Thoguta mandal.

