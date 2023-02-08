Home States Telangana

BJP MLA says BRS govt blocking funds, moves HC

Raghunandan Rao also alleged that the BRS government sanctioned monies under SDF to Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly segments, but not to Dubbaka.

Published: 08th February 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday filed a writ petition, seeking a direction from the Telangana High Court to the BRS government for its refusal to disburse monies from the Special Developmental Fund (SDF) for undertaking developmental initiatives in Dubbaka Assembly constituency that he represents.

In his petition, Raghunandan Rao alleged that because he is a member of the BJP, the BRS government is deliberately not sanctioning any funds under the SDF, depriving the people of Dubbaka constituency of development. He said that he made numerous representations to the district Collector, Minister concerned, and the Chief Minister, but his efforts were in vain. Raghunandan Rao also alleged that the BRS government sanctioned monies under SDF to Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly segments, but not to Dubbaka.

He alleged that many development works have come to a halt in Dubbaka Assembly constituency due to the BRS government’s refusal to sanction funds under SDF, including completion of an under-construction Anganwadi centre near OHR and a high school in Lingapur village, as well as community halls in Gudikandula village, Thoguta mandal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Raghunandan Rao Dubbaka constituency
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp