Home States Telangana

BJP president Bandi dares AIMIM to contest all 119 seats in Telangana

Coming down heavily against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay said that the former has handed over Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh and Godavari through SRSP to Maharashtra.

Published: 08th February 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challenging the AIMIM to contest all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State if the party leadership feels that it is working for Islamic society, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said that his party would ensure that the “green party” candidates forfeit their security deposits.

Stating that a “Hindutva fraternity” has emerged among the Hindus who constitute 80 per cent of the population, Sanjay claimed that this will translate into votes. “People who remain silent when Goddess Saraswathi, Lord Ayyappa and saffron flag are insulted are not BJP workers or Hindus,” he claimed.

Sanjay was addressing a workshop organised for the speakers of the proposed 11,000 meetings in the “Shakti Kendras” as part of Praja Gosa - BJP Barosa programme at Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday. He said that since the Hindu fraternity is growing, the BRS is projecting in the Assembly that it has no nexus with AIMIM.

Coming down heavily against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay said that the former has handed over Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh and Godavari through SRSP to Maharashtra. He sought to know why the number of borewells in Telangana has increased from 18 lakh to 28 lakh.

Stating that questions are being asked as to why BJP should come into power, Sanjay said that his party will construct houses for the homeless, implement PM Fasal Bima Yojana and provide qualitative healthcare.

“Don’t be under the impression that addressing street corner meetings with 100 or 200 people is not worth it. Even Vajpayee and Advani held meetings with 10 to 20 workers while arranging mics and chairs by themselves,” Sanjay said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay AIMIM Telangana elections
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp