BJP president Bandi dares AIMIM to contest all 119 seats in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challenging the AIMIM to contest all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State if the party leadership feels that it is working for Islamic society, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said that his party would ensure that the “green party” candidates forfeit their security deposits.

Stating that a “Hindutva fraternity” has emerged among the Hindus who constitute 80 per cent of the population, Sanjay claimed that this will translate into votes. “People who remain silent when Goddess Saraswathi, Lord Ayyappa and saffron flag are insulted are not BJP workers or Hindus,” he claimed.

Sanjay was addressing a workshop organised for the speakers of the proposed 11,000 meetings in the “Shakti Kendras” as part of Praja Gosa - BJP Barosa programme at Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday. He said that since the Hindu fraternity is growing, the BRS is projecting in the Assembly that it has no nexus with AIMIM.

Coming down heavily against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay said that the former has handed over Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh and Godavari through SRSP to Maharashtra. He sought to know why the number of borewells in Telangana has increased from 18 lakh to 28 lakh.

Stating that questions are being asked as to why BJP should come into power, Sanjay said that his party will construct houses for the homeless, implement PM Fasal Bima Yojana and provide qualitative healthcare.

“Don’t be under the impression that addressing street corner meetings with 100 or 200 people is not worth it. Even Vajpayee and Advani held meetings with 10 to 20 workers while arranging mics and chairs by themselves,” Sanjay said.

