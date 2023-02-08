Breather for MBBS students as Centre extends internship date

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the future of thousands of students, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday decided to extend the last date for the completion of internship for eligibility for the NEET PG 2023, to August 11. The decision is going to benefit nearly 4,000 MBBS students in Telangana.

The ministry has also decided to extend the last date of completion of the internships to June 30 for dental students, who were not able to appear for NEET MDS. Md Manzur, a dental student from Achampet town in Nagarkurnool district, and national president of the All India Dental Students Association, said, “We are thankful to the ministry for taking the decision in the favour of students.” “For the students who did not fill the form due to the ineligibility issue, the MOHFW has opened the portal again allowing us to fill the forms,” he added.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has allowed MBBS students to fill their forms between 3 pm onwards from February 9 till 11.59 pm on February 12. The edit window for these candidates will be opened on February 15. The schedule is similar for dental students as well, except that the opening of the portal will take place on February 10 at 3 pm.

Candidates shall be able to choose the preferred State and city for taking the examination amongst the ones available at the time of closure of the previous registration window on January 27, on a first-come first-serve basis.

More than 3,000 BDS students and 13,000 MBBS students in five States/UTs were ineligible for NEET PG and NEET MDS 2023 as their internship period was extended by the university due to various reasons and was not according to what the NBEMS had asked.

