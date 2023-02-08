BRS leaders start lobbying for MLC seats

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With three Legislative Council seats due to fall vacant in March, several leaders -- some freshers and others who have returned to the BRS fold from other parties -- have started lobbying for the posts. The term of Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Vullolla Gangadhar Goud and Kurumaiahgari Naveen Kumar, all elected from the MLA quota, will end in the coming month.

With this, the names of several prominent leaders like Tummala Nageswar Rao, Swamy Goud, Dasoju Sravan, Budida Bikshamiah Goud, Ramesh Reddy, Desapati Srinivas and Bandi Ramesh have started doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, sitting MLCs Naveen Kumar and Gangadhar Goud are believed to be keen on another term. If BRS sources are to be believed, Naveen Kumar may be renominated, while Budida Bikshamaiah, who joined the BRS just before the Munugode bypoll, will replace Gangadhar Goud in the Council.

Unmindful of this, senior BRS leaders are doing their best to catch the eye of Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who would of course take the final decision. Sources said that KCR would take a decision based on the coming Assembly elections, the political and community equations.

Several Kamma leaders expect at least one seat from a member of the community, and the first name that comes to mind is Tummala Nageswar Rao, followed by Bandi Ramesh.

The poll panel is likely to issue notification for the MLA quota MLC elections in mid-February and the election, if required, will be held in the first or second week of March. Meanwhile, two Council seats, one under the Teachers’ quota and the other under the local bodies quota will also fall vacant in March, while another two posts of nominated MLCs will fall vacant in May.From the local bodies quota, the term of MIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri expires in March. According to sources, he is likely to retain the post.

