BRS MLA Poaching case: SC to hear plea against transfer of probe to CBI on February 17 

Telangana has approached SC against HC’s December 26 and February 6 orders. The HC on December 26 had given its orders to transfer the Poaching Case to CBI.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on February 17 Telangana Govt’s plea challenging the Telangana HCs order transferring the investigation into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

Urging the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud to list the plea, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra said, “There are 2 orders (26th Dec & 6th Feb) which we are challenging. CBI is there for the files. Once the CBI files, what remains? The reversal will not serve the purpose.” He urged the bench to consider the plea post-February 17. 

CJI DY Chandrachud said, “We’ll now keep it on 17th February .”

The state has approached SC against HC’s December 26 and February 6 orders. HC on December 26 had given its orders to transfer the Poaching Case to CBI.

The high court had also quashed the government order to constitute the SIT and the investigation carried out by it as also the probe conducted by an assistant commissioner of police in the initial stages. Although the state had approached HC against Dec 26 order the bench on Feb 6 dismissed the state’s appeal. 

