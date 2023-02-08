Home States Telangana

NSUI, Youth Congress leaders keen to prove they are the future in Telangana

Leaders from the Congress’ frontal organisations are vying for a chance to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders from the Congress’ frontal organisations are vying for a chance to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Youth Congress State president Shiva Sena Reddy is keen on contesting for the Wanaparthy constituency. NSUI State president Venkat Balmori, who previously contested unsuccessfully for the Huzurabad seat, is keen to test his luck once again in the coming elections.

Anil Kumar Yadav, former Youth Congress president, is also seeking another chance from the Musheerabad Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the party’s SC department chairman Nagarigari Preetham is also likely to contest from Thungathurthy Assembly segment.

Other leaders from the Youth Congress and NSUI, such as Chamala Kiran Reddy, Rohin Reddy, Manavatha Rai, Sai Shankar Porika and ot-hers are lobbying for Assembly tickets. In the past, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhkar, Vamshi Chand Reddy and others held positions in the Youth Congress and NSUI and were elected to both the Assembly and Lok Sabha. Youth leaders are keen to secure tickets and prove that they are the future of the party.

Comments

