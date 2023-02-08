Ponguleti trying to get suspended: TS Transport Minister

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Reacting to the remarks by former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday dared him to resign from the BRS instead of making such comments.

Addressing a party meeting with BRS leaders, including MLC Tata Madhusudhan and MLA Ramulu Naik, Ajay Kumar reminded that leaders who cross their limits are suspended. “Ponguleti is deliberately making such remarks so that he is suspended from the party. He hopes to gain people’s sympathy if he is suspended,” the minister said.

Stating that those leaving the party are digging their own graves, he said that it is better for people who do not believe in the BRS supremo to find new homes.

“KCR is giving priority to development of the district in all aspects. He has released crores of rupees for various development works. BRS will win all 10 seats in the erstwhile district,” Ajay Kumar said.

