Teachers can apply for transfers based on past service: Telangana Education Minister

The minister confirmed the process of teachers’ transfers and promotions would continue.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced on Tuesday that teachers who were transferred under GO 317 would be given an opportunity to apply for transfers to their previous districts based on their service.

The Director of School Education ordered the display of provisional seniority lists for transfers and promotions following instructions from the Chief Minister and a directive from the High Court.

The school education department has proposed amendments to transfer rules for head masters, school assistants, and secondary grade teachers on GO 09, which states that those with a minimum of two years' service in their current post as on February 1, 2023 are eligible for transfer.

Eligible teachers can apply  for the transfers online from February 12 to 14. The government aims to provide equal treatment to all teachers. The authorities are expecting over 59,000 such applications.

