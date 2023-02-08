Telangana-CET dates announced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The education department on Tuesday announced tentative dates for various common entrance tests (CETs) including Telangana EAMCET, ECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, I-CET, EdCET & PGECET for admission to different professional degree courses across the State. As per the schedule, EAMCET for engineering course admissions will be held from May 7 to 11; agriculture and pharmacy exams between May 12 to 14. Along with these, JNTUH will also conduct TS PGECET required for M Tech and M Pharm courses, between May 29 and June 1.The Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct Ed CET on May 18 for admissions to B.Ed courses. ICET (MBA and MCA courses) is scheduled to be conducted by the Kakatiya University on May 26 and 27. Whereas, Osmania University, will conduct ECET on May 20 and LAWCET and PGLCET on May 25.