Telangana govt transfers IPS, non-cadre officers

In a minor reshuffle, the State Government on Tuesday transferred seven officers, IPS and non-cadre.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:10 AM

transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle, the State Government on Tuesday transferred seven officers, IPS and non-cadre.Accordingly, S Ranga Reddy, 2009 batch IPS, waiting for posting was posted as SP for Police Computer Services and Strategisation (PCS&S) while Yogesh Goutam of 2018 batch and serving as Assistant SP, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) for Cyberabad Commissionerate.

R Venkateswarlu, SP, who is a non-cadre officer waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police (CID). J Raghavendar Reddy, SP, another non-cadre officer waiting for posting, was posted as SP (Admin) for Railways. I Pooja, SP, non-cadre officer, was retained as Principal PTC, Warangal.

C Satish, SP, a non-cadre officer who was earlier posted to Warangal, was posted as SP, (Legal) at the office of DGP, Hyderabad.  D Muralidhar, SP, (non-cadre), who was waiting for posting, was posted as DCP, Crimes, Warangal.

16 DSPs transferred

Meanwhile, DGP Anjani Kumar late on Tuesday transferred 16 DSP rank officers as per the recommendations by the Police Establishment Board.

