Telangana native student dies in US as gun goes off

From reports, he took the gun from the security guard at the gas station and was scrutinising it closely by holding it in his hands when it went off accidentally.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A student from Madhira died in the US when the gun he was holding went off accidentally at a petrol filling station on Sunday night. Mahankali Akhil Sai, 25, lost his life in the incident that occurred at Auburn in Alabama State. Sai had gone to the US about 13 months ago and was studying MS at Auburn University.

He was also doing a part-time job at the gas station. According to information reaching here, he took the gun from the security guard at the gas station and was scrutinising it closely by holding it in his hands when it went off accidentally. The bullet hit him in his head. The gas station staff rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His father M Umashanker is a businessman.

