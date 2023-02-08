Who cares even if Maoists blow up Pragathi Bhavan: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of being indifferent to the woes of the people as he was barricaded by the walls of the Pragathi Bhavan, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that even if Maoists blow up the official residence of the chief minister with explosives it would be of little consequence as it was of no use to the people.

Continuing his attack on the State government on the second day of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, Revanth said: “What use is a structure built with hundreds of crores when the chief minister is indifferent to the sufferings of the people as long as he is inside it? If it is of no use to the public, why is the Pragathi Bhavan home to the Kalvakuntla family? Hundreds of crores of public money was spent to build it.”

He said that only the Kalvakuntla family benefited from the sacrifices of Telangana protagonists. “All members of KCR’s family are enjoying political positions while not a single family of those who made the sacrifices got any benefit,” Revanth alleged.

Stating that over one lakh farmers died in the last nine years, the TPCC chief said of this, 10,000 died by suicide. “While the government is not officially announcing their death as suicide, the fact is that the chief minister is responsible for farmer suicides,” he said.

Starting his walkathon in Palampet village of Mulugu district after offering prayers at the Ramappa temple, Revanth accused the BRS government of failing to develop the historic temple despite UNESCO declaring it a Heritage Site.

“Both the State and Union governments have failed to fulfil the people’s expectations. I say this because the people I have been meeting tell me this,” he said, adding that the Congress has decided to approach the people to know their aspirations, their problems and their desires which would ultimately form the party’s election manifesto.

“While the Congress is working for the people, KCR and his family are working for themselves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy with electioneering while the country faces a massive financial crisis. All they want to do is to sell public property, privatise PSUs and help their crony capitalist friends,” the TPCC chief said.

During the walkathon, Revanth interacted with women farm labourers and enquired about the MSP being offered for crops. He also tried his hand at plucking red chilli. The women farm labourers offered their lunch to Revanth and party leaders Seethakka and Mallu Ravi.

Later, he said that once in power, the Congress government will give Rs 5 lakh to each BPL family to construct houses.Addressing a public meeting at Mulugu, Revanth once targeted the “lack of governance” in the State. He promised that after coming to power, the Congress will issue a GO changing the name of the district from Mulugu to Sammakka-Saralamma district.

