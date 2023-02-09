32 students hospitalised with fever in Telangana's Narsampet, parents say food poisoning

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Thirty-two students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (TSWR) for boys at Vallabh Nagar in the Narsampet municipality limits fell ill on Wednesday morning, sending panic among the authorities. The students developed cough, cold, fever and nausea.

A medical team which rushed to the residential school examined the students and attributed their illness to ‘sudden change’ in weather.They were rushed to the Government Area Hospital Hospital in Narsampet in an 108 ambulance.

The caretaker of the hostel and the schoolteachers tried to keep the incident under wraps but the parents of the affected students came to know about their children falling sick and rushed to the school. They suspected that food poisoning was the cause of their children falling sick.

Parents blame amenities

G Raj Kumar, father of Rohith, one of the affected students, blamed the poor amenities for the situation.

He appealed to the officials to improve cleanliness and amenities in the school.

Regional coordination officer of the Social Welfare Residential Schools S Vidyarani stated that all necessary steps were taken for medical treatment of the students and ruled out the possibility of the disease spreading to others in the school.

Speaking to the media, Narsampet Government Area Hospital superintendent Dr P Gopal said that the condition of the students was stable. He added that the students were suffering from viral fever.

