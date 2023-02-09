Home States Telangana

32 students hospitalised with fever in Telangana's Narsampet, parents say food poisoning

A medical team which rushed to the residential school examined the students and attributed their illness to ‘sudden change’ in weather

Published: 09th February 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Food fraud, Food poisoning

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Thirty-two students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (TSWR) for boys at Vallabh Nagar in the Narsampet municipality limits fell ill on Wednesday morning, sending panic among the authorities. The students developed cough, cold, fever and nausea.

A medical team which rushed to the residential school examined the students and attributed their illness to ‘sudden change’ in weather.They were rushed to the Government Area Hospital Hospital in Narsampet in an 108 ambulance.

The caretaker of the hostel and the schoolteachers tried to keep the incident under wraps but the parents of the affected students came to know about their children falling sick and rushed to the school. They suspected that food poisoning was the cause of their children falling sick.

Parents blame amenities

G Raj Kumar, father of Rohith, one of the affected students, blamed the poor amenities for the situation.
He appealed to the officials to improve cleanliness and amenities in the school.

Regional coordination officer of the Social Welfare Residential Schools S Vidyarani stated that all necessary steps were taken for medical treatment of the students and ruled out the possibility of the disease spreading to others in the school.

Speaking to the media, Narsampet Government Area Hospital superintendent Dr P Gopal said that the condition of the students was stable. He added that the students were suffering from viral fever.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Social Welfare Residential School
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp