Akbaruddin Owaisi blames Union government for TS financial woes

Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday accused the Centre of giving a raw deal to the State with regard to releasing its share of tax devolution and grants-in-aid for various schemes.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blaming the Union government’s “step-motherly treatment” for the financial woes of Telangana, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday accused the Centre of giving a raw deal to the State with regard to releasing its share of tax devolution and grants-in-aid for various schemes, besides turning a deaf ear to requests for special funds for State-specific schemes and projects. 

“The State’s progress would have been more spectacular if the Centre had lent a helping hand with liberal financial assistance,” Akbar said, asking Finance Minister T Harish Rao to provide details of the last nine financial years since formation of Telangana. “So far, nine Budgets were presented projecting revenue surplus but each time, the State ended up being revenue deficit,” Akbar said.  Commending the Budget for 2023-24, the MIM floor leader said that the financial woes of Telangana were mainly on account of the Union government’s tightfisted policy towards the State while Andhra Pradesh was much better off.

