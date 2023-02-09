All YSR schemes will be back: Revanth

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of leaving government employees in the lurch for the past eight years, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the wait for salaries on the first day of month is never ending. “No government employee gets salary on the first of every month due to the financial mess KCR has landed Telangana in,” he told a huge gathering in Mahbubabad town. “KCR has failed to rescue the TSRTC which is now running with skeletal staff. Of the 6,200 buses, the RTC is plying only 3,200. There are about 50,000 vacancies in the RTC,” Revanth said. He alleged a similar situation prevails in police, education, health and other departments. “There will be no delay of salaries and all vacancies will be filled once the Congress forms the government,” Revanth promised. He said that the Congress will also distribute house sites and revive the Indiramama housing scheme for weaker sections across the State.“Congress will retain all the welfare schemes introduced by late YSR,” Revanth promised.