Centre blocked State growth, charges Telangana Finance Minister Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that development in Telangana would have been much more brisk had the Centre released the rightful share of the State of Rs 1.25 lakh crore under various heads, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that gaps in the Budget estimates arise only when the Centre stops funds.

Replying to the discussion on the annual financial statement (Budget 2023-24) in the Assembly, Harish, probably for the first time, adopted a poetic approach to take on the BJP-led Union government with regard to State-Centre financial disputes.

He termed the Opposition leaders as “Ka Vi” (Kanapadadhu, Vinapadadhu) stating that they couldn’t see the degree of development achieved by Telangana.Answering questions raised by the Opposition leaders with regard to the rising debts, Harish asked them to see the assets like the Kaleshwaram project that the State has created for the welfare of farmers.

Liabilities reduced

He said that the State’s outstanding liabilities have been reduced to 23.8% from 24.3% as promised, while the Centre’s liability has increased to 56.2% from 55.9%.Giving a detailed account of funds pending with the Centre, Harish said: “The state did not received an estimated amount of Rs 38,000 crore in 2022-23 Budget. The Centre also cut open market borrowings by Rs 15,033 crore under the pretext of FRBM reforms after we passed our Budget. The state’s borrowing capacity was further reduced due to linking the FRBM loans to power sector reforms. We had to forego Rs 30,000 crore of Finance Commission funds during 2021-2026 for standing by farmers. The Centre owes State-specific grants suggested by Fifteenth Finance Commission of Rs 5,374 crore, Finance Commission dues totalling Rs 2,016 crore for 2022-2023, GST arrears of Rs 2,437 crore, Centrally-sponsored schemes Rs 5,000 crore, interstate settlement Rs 17,800 crore, backward region development funds under AP Reorganisation Act Rs 1,350 crore, another Rs 495 crore meant for Telangana and credited into AP account, and Niti Aayog suggested funds of Rs 19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya.”

For the good of all

Stating that the lion’s share has been earmarked for the welfare of the poor, SC, ST, BC, minority and economically weaker sections from upper castes, Harish said that criticising the Budget was nothing but advocating against the welfare of the poor.“This Budget has economic security for elderly women, nutritious food for children, education for school students, scholarships for higher education, and employment for youth,” he said.

Seeking to remind the Opposition of predominant issues in the undivided state during every session of the Assembly, Harish said there used to be no session without the Opposition parties giving adjournment motions on the drinking water crisis. “Now, there is no such thing by the Opposition, which means the Opposition is agreeing on the point that the situation has changed,” he said.

Accusing the Centre of per capita debt of Rs 1,39,956 on head, Harish said that the debts have crossed Rs 160 lakh crore.Responding to a question asked by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, the finance minister said that they have lifted 145 tmcft through the Kaleshwaram project.He also said that Rs 12,000 crore were marked for the construction of 2BHK housing.

Flawed policies: Harish

Taking a dig at the BJP government at Centre, Harish said: “The theme in the first Budget was ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’, and what happened was mob lynchings. The second theme was curtailing black money and Ease of Doing Business, but the economy crashed due to demonetisation. The third Budget was welfare of farmers and the Centre brought three contentious farm laws in 2020.”Countering BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Harish played a video of the former’s earlier speech lambasting the BJP government at the Centre for stopping funds.

