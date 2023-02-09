Formula E, assembly session choke core Hyderabad roads

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the curbs placed on the movement of vehicles for the upcoming Formula E racing event and ongoing Assembly session, traffic congestion was observed in the central parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The traffic had almost come to a standstill in Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Tank Bund, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Masab Tank, Punjagutta, Mehdipatnam and Himayatnagar, among other adjoining areas. Unaware of the restrictions, many commuters faced inconvenience in reaching their destinations on time. A few ambulances could also be seen stuck in the traffic jams.

Vehicles were slowly trickling along the road from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairatabad flyover as vehicles were not allowed towards PVNR Marg and diverted near the VV statue in Khairatabad towards Shadan College-Ravindra Bharati. The entire Khairtabad-Lakdikapul-Ravindra Bharti junction witnessed a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam.

The movement of vehicles came to a grinding halt on the road from Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi and DGP’s office towards Lakdikapool, Khairatabad and Punjagutta. Similar traffic jams were seen on the road from Nampally to Lakdikapool and Mehdipatnam. Also from Mehidipatnam to NMDC, Masab Tank and Khaja Mansion towards Banjara Hills.There was a huge traffic jam at Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Banjara Hills and surrounding areas. It was taking motorists one hour to reach Somajiguda from Mehdipatnam.

In light of the Formula E event on February 11, traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions around Hussainsagar. Police also imposed traffic restrictions in the city in view of the ongoing Telangana Assembly session. Presently, traffic is not allowed on the Telugu Talli flyover towards the Khairatabad flyover and Mint Compound to Prasad’s Theatre.

