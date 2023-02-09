Telangana government to telecast exam prep tips, host sessions with psychologists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government be live telecasting exam preparation tips and host sessions with expert psychologists from February 9 between 11 am to 12 noon on NIPUNA channel for intermediate students attempting the public exams. The initiative is being undertaken by the Commissioner of Intermediate Education in coordination with Society for Telangana State Network (T-SAT).The psychologists will help students instil confidence and motivate themselves to face exams with ease. The commissioner urged students to utilise this service and pass with flying colours in the upcoming exams.

