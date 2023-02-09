Home States Telangana

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited strikes success chord at IEW 2023

The highlight of the event was the debut of India’s first pure electric tipper from Olectra, which garnered a lot of interest from visitors and delegates.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (Photo | official website meil.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day India Energy Week show ended on a positive note with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) showcasing its five energy subsidiaries - Drillmec SpA, Petreven SpA, Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited (MCGDPL), Olectra Greentech Limited, and ICOMM Tele Limited - to attendees.

The highlight of the event was the debut of India’s first pure electric tipper from Olectra, which garnered a lot of interest from visitors and delegates. The tipper impressed attendees with its size and technological advancements.

Olectra’s electric buses also gained attention from several Indian and international companies that enquired about the specifications. An Olectra spokesperson said, “We want the construction industry to be part of the change, and with that in mind, we brought out the Olectra pure electric tipper.”

MEIL’s hydrocarbons division, comprising Drillmec SpA, Petreven SpA and MeghaGas, highlighted their strengths in rig manufacturing and servicing. Delegates from MEIL also had productive interactions with key Indian and international players regarding the capabilities of Drillmec SpA and Petreven SpA and how they could fit into the upcoming onshore and offshore operations.

