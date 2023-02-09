Home States Telangana

Ministers block BJP MLA Eatala's plea for office space in TS Assembly premises

While speaking during the discussion on Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly, said that the BJP MLAs are even facing hardships to answer nature’s calls.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An attempt by BJP MLA Eatala Rajender requesting office space in the Assembly premises was interrupted by three Ministers who took serious exception. Rajender, while speaking during the discussion on Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly, said that the BJP MLAs are even facing hardships to answer nature’s calls.

“This morning (Wednesday), I carried a tiffin box but had no space to sit and eat. As I had no place to go, I went to (CLP leader) Bhatti Vikramarka’s chamber to eat,” Rajender said. When Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the house set a rule of allotting office to the parties that have five or more MLAs, Rajender replied that everything doesn’t have to work as per the rules, and sometimes, convention is followed.

“This Assembly has the tradition of giving office rooms to the parties which have even a single member, and we have three,” he said. Intervening, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy asked the BJP MLA to see him in the chamber if he had any grievances.

