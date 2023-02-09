Home States Telangana

Minor drugged, gang-raped by six men in Hyderabad

The accused allegedly raped the minor multiple times before fleeing. She gained consciousness on Wednesday, reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Published: 09th February 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A girl, 16, was confined in a room, drugged and gang raped for four hours on Tuesday night by six youths who are her neighbours at Kandikal Gate in Chatrinaka police station limits. The youths who were reportedly high on psychotropic drugs are said to have played music at a high volume to suppress the noise in the room.

The girl who went out to buy some medicines was lured by her friend, also a minor, to the room where the youths were waiting. The girl promised the victim that she would take the latter to a shop were medicines were sold at higher discounts. Falaknuma ACP Jahangir said that all the six men, aged between 18-21 years, were taken into custody. The minor girl who helped the accused in trapping the victim was sent to a juvenile home.

The accused allegedly raped the minor multiple times before fleeing. She gained consciousness on Wednesday, reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Her parents approached the Chatrinaka police and lodged a complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp