Minor drugged, gang-raped by six men in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A girl, 16, was confined in a room, drugged and gang raped for four hours on Tuesday night by six youths who are her neighbours at Kandikal Gate in Chatrinaka police station limits. The youths who were reportedly high on psychotropic drugs are said to have played music at a high volume to suppress the noise in the room.

The girl who went out to buy some medicines was lured by her friend, also a minor, to the room where the youths were waiting. The girl promised the victim that she would take the latter to a shop were medicines were sold at higher discounts. Falaknuma ACP Jahangir said that all the six men, aged between 18-21 years, were taken into custody. The minor girl who helped the accused in trapping the victim was sent to a juvenile home.

The accused allegedly raped the minor multiple times before fleeing. She gained consciousness on Wednesday, reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Her parents approached the Chatrinaka police and lodged a complaint.

