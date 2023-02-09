Modi can’t avoid responsibility by heckling Opposition: BRS MLC K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply during the debate on motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday was very disappointing, BRS MLC K Kavitha said that it was a rhetorical speech that he has given “a 100 times”.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kavitha said that the speech had no mention of Adani, no mention of the money of the middle-class and common people that has been lost. “The speech was repetitive. Heckling the Opposition would not redeem you from your responsibilities,” she said.

Kavitha alleged that Adani became the second richest person in the world with the support of the Central government wherein many significant projects and sectors of national concern were also awarded to his companies.

Stating that the BRS demanded a JPC probe into the Adani scam, Kavitha demanded that the PM should agree to a JPC probe or form a ‘Special Investigative Committee’.

“Adani or Pradhani, it’s all the same now. It’s entwined. Every single person knows that they (Modi and Adani) are two sides of the same coin. The Prime Minister acts like a traffic policeman who is busy diverting criticism towards the Opposition,” Kavitha alleged.

Meanwhile in the Lok Sabha, BRS MPs boycotted the Prime Minister’s reply to the motion. For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the BRS MPs continued to press their demand that the Union government constitute a JPC to probe the Adani scam. As the government did not concede their demand, the BRS MPs staged a walkout from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Later, BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and others staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

HYDERABAD: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply during the debate on motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday was very disappointing, BRS MLC K Kavitha said that it was a rhetorical speech that he has given “a 100 times”. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kavitha said that the speech had no mention of Adani, no mention of the money of the middle-class and common people that has been lost. “The speech was repetitive. Heckling the Opposition would not redeem you from your responsibilities,” she said. Kavitha alleged that Adani became the second richest person in the world with the support of the Central government wherein many significant projects and sectors of national concern were also awarded to his companies. Stating that the BRS demanded a JPC probe into the Adani scam, Kavitha demanded that the PM should agree to a JPC probe or form a ‘Special Investigative Committee’. “Adani or Pradhani, it’s all the same now. It’s entwined. Every single person knows that they (Modi and Adani) are two sides of the same coin. The Prime Minister acts like a traffic policeman who is busy diverting criticism towards the Opposition,” Kavitha alleged. Meanwhile in the Lok Sabha, BRS MPs boycotted the Prime Minister’s reply to the motion. For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the BRS MPs continued to press their demand that the Union government constitute a JPC to probe the Adani scam. As the government did not concede their demand, the BRS MPs staged a walkout from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Later, BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and others staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament.