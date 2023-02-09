No need to consult States on coal blocks: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said it was not mandatory to consult with the government of a State before allocating coal blocks. Replying to a question raised by BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao in the Lok Sabha on allocation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) coal blocks to private companies, the Union Minister said that the coal blocks have been allocated to private companies across the country through auction route.“However, no coal blocks of the SCCL have been allocated to private companies,” he said.

As per the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, only the Union government is empowered to select the allocatee of coal mines in public interest. The Act does not provide for the necessity of any consent or right to first refusal from the State where the block is located. Also under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, it is not mandatory to consult with the State government before allocation of coal blocks, the Union Minister said.

Podu pattas

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, MoS for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu said that the Union government received 2,06,984 claims up to November 30, 2022 under The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Ri-ghts) Act, 2006. Of these, 97,536 titles were distributed and 94,426 claims were rejected, he said.

Roads with waste plastic

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha that waste plastic was used in constructing 27.81 km length of National Highways in Telangana.

Rs 472.4 cr released for 3 universities in Telangana

In reply to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman in the Rajya Sabha on the funds given to centrally-funded higher educational institutions in Telangana under the Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education (RISE), MoS, Education, Subhas Sarkar said that Rs 472.40 crore of the Rs 962.32 crore sanctioned were released till December 31, 2022.These funds were sanctioned for infrastructural development in three centrally-funded universities – IIT-Hyderabad, University of Hyderabad and Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Sarkar said.

