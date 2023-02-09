Home States Telangana

Poachgate: Only SC can hear plea against CJ bench order, rules Telangana HC

The Chief Justice bench’s decision is final, and the single judge is not permitted to use his jurisdiction to hear another plea in this instance.

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by the State government for Justice B Vijaysen Reddy to be given permission to hear its interim application. In its interim application, the State government had asked the single judge to stay his order dated December 26, 2022 handing over investigation into the Poachgate case to the CBI.

In response to a request from Advocate-General BS Prasad, the Chief Justice stated: “Single Judge has passed orders on December 26, 2022 and against that order, the State preferred appeals before this bench. This court dismissed all appeals filed by the State government and others as not maintainable on February 6, 2023. The Chief Justice bench’s decision is final, and the single judge is not permitted to use his jurisdiction to hear another plea in this instance. Any ruling against our order must be appealed to the Supreme Court.”

In the court

The State government had moved the bench to seek permission for the single judge to hear a plea on his own December 26, 2022 order handing over the Poachgate case investigation to the CBI

