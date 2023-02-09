Rs 100 crore for Kondagattu temple development

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar on Wednesday announced that funds for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Malyal mandal have been sanctioned. Additionally, he said, the district collector has been instructed to provide a list of development works for the temple to be carried out this year. Addressing the media, he pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced Rs 100 crore for the temple in a recent public meeting. He said special orders have been issued for the development of the temple. While thanking the CM, he also criticised the president of the State unit of the BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stating that the latter failed to secure funds from the Union government. He accused the Karimnagar MP of using Hindutva for votebank purposes.