Home States Telangana

Rs 100 crore for Kondagattu temple development

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar on Wednesday announced that funds for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Malyal mandal have been sanctioned.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees line up for darshanam at the Hanuman Temple in Kondagattu.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar on Wednesday announced that funds for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Malyal mandal have been sanctioned. Additionally, he said, the district collector has been instructed to provide a list of development works for the temple to be carried out this year.

Addressing the media, he pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced Rs 100 crore for the temple in a recent public meeting. He said special orders have been issued for the development of the temple.

While thanking the CM, he also criticised the president of the State unit of the BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stating that the latter failed to secure funds from the Union government. He accused the Karimnagar MP of using Hindutva for votebank purposes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple Sunke Ravi Shankar
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp