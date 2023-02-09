Telangana is committed to propel EV adoption: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is committed to providing an impetus to electric vehicle (EV) adoption and aims to play a pivotal role in India’s transition to electric mobility’’, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday at the launch of the first edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

Rama Rao said he strongly believes that India is well equipped to develop as a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles and its supply chain. He said that Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability and clean energy while remaining focused on making the country self-reliant.

“With our progressive EV adoption policy and our ability to provide 24x7 electricity, we aim to become the most ‘electrified state’ in terms of mobility in India,” the minister added.

‘Comprehensive plan to bring entire EV ecosystem to TS’

Rama Rao said Telangana is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to bring manufacturing of various components of the EV ecosystem such as cell manufacturing, cell component manufacturing, battery swapping stations, electric two- and three-wheeler, and bus manufacturing, and taking steps towards refining lithium in the State.

“Hyderabad is leading in the development of advanced automotive technologies in India including Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS), digital cockpit solutions, Vehicle to Everything (V2X) connectivity, and automotive cybersecurity,” he added.

