8th TCS centre in Financial District likely to create 700 more jobs in Telangana

V Rajanna, TCS Senior Vice President, said that the company has initiated several steps to foster an academic collaboration ecosystem in the region.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by its growth, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to open a new centre, which is its eighth one in the city’s Financial District in six months and would initially employ 700 people.

The company has come a long way since it first set up its operation in Hyderabad in 1979. TCS has contributed to the region’s growth by doubling its employee count every four years, reaching more than 90,000 associates in 2022, with more than 37 per cent of employees being female.

TCS has invested in creating a strong innovation ecosystem by establishing multiple Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad. These CoEs are at the forefront of technology innovation from 5G, Next-Gen Networks (NGN), Artificial-Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML), and 6G to satellite communication, transforming global business enterprises’ businesses.

V Rajanna, TCS Senior Vice President, said that the company has initiated several steps to foster an academic collaboration ecosystem in the region. “With significant investments in student and faculty development and leveraging the technology ecosystem across universities, TCS has provided a framework around incubation infrastructure, skill development, and academic guidance,” he said.

Rajanna said that their student development programme has benefitted more than 20,000 students across 85 colleges in the region. “We have facilitated faculty development through our deep dive tech talks on digital technologies and agile ways of working,” he added.

