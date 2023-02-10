Home States Telangana

Action against HCA if irregularities found: Telangana Sports Minister

The MLA also claimed that the HCA was not allowing passes to Ministers and MLAs during matches.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud has warned that the State government may take back the land given to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for the construction of Uppal Stadium if it does not comply with the rules.

During the recent Budget session in the State Legislative Assembly, the Minister emphasised that the government does not favour HCA and that once the lease period ends, the government may even consider running the stadium independently.

The Minister added that the government is committed to promoting cricket in the state and has set up district committees under the leadership of local Collectors to encourage players from all 33 districts. “If any irregularities are found in the HCA, the government will take appropriate action, including registering cases against the Association,” he said.

The Sports Minister also stated that the new Sports policy was currently in the draft stage. During the debate, BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju criticised the HCA, alleging that its activities were limited to Hyderabad and not encouraging sportspersons from other districts. The MLA also claimed that the HCA was not allowing passes to Ministers and MLAs during matches.

TAGS
Hyderabad Cricket Association V Srinivas Goud
Comments

