Amit Shah to review IPS probationers parade in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on February 11.

Academy director AS Rajan informed the media that a total of 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees from foreign countries, will participate in the Dikshant Parade.

Six officers from Bhutan, eight from the Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius are among the foreign officer trainees. Thirty-seven lady officers, making up 23 per cent of the total trainee strength, will also take part in the parade.

Director Rajan praised the trainees for successfully completing their rigorous 105-week training, which included a 15-week foundation course, a 50-week Phase-I Basic Course, a 30-week District Practical Training at respective cadres/states, and a 10-week Phase-II Basic Course at SVPNPA.

