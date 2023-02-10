BRS to mobilise 10,000 people from each Assembly segment for public meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS is planning to mobilise 10,000 people from each Assembly segment in Greater Hyderabad for the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17, after inaugurating the new Secretariat complex.

To prepare the party leaders and cadre for the Secretariat inauguration and make the programme a huge success, BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a preparatory meeting with public representatives from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts here on Thursday.

Reminding that the new Secretariat was named after the architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, Rama Rao asked the leaders to organise special programmes in every constituency. He said that at least 10,000 people from every Assembly segment in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits should be mobilised for the public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds.

The BRS working president also instructed the party leaders to conduct an extensive cadre meeting on February 13 in all Assembly segments in GHMC limits on mobilising the public for the meeting. MLAs and MLCs from other districts will be appointed in-charges for each constituency and they will stay put in the segments from February 13 to February 17.

