Home States Telangana

BRS to mobilise 10,000 people from each Assembly segment for public meeting

Reminding that the new Secretariat was named after the architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, Rama Rao asked the leaders to organise special programmes in every constituency.

Published: 10th February 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS is planning to mobilise 10,000 people from each Assembly segment in Greater Hyderabad for the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17, after inaugurating the new Secretariat complex.

To prepare the party leaders and cadre for the Secretariat inauguration and make the programme a huge success, BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a preparatory meeting with public representatives from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts here on Thursday.

Reminding that the new Secretariat was named after the architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, Rama Rao asked the leaders to organise special programmes in every constituency. He said that at least 10,000 people from every Assembly segment in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits should be mobilised for the public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds.

The BRS working president also instructed the party leaders to conduct an extensive cadre meeting on February 13 in all Assembly segments in GHMC limits on mobilising the public for the meeting. MLAs and MLCs from other districts will be appointed in-charges for each constituency and they will stay put in the segments from February 13 to February 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao BRS public meeting
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp