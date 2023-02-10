Home States Telangana

Centre conspiring to privatise Singareni, we will thwart the plot: KTR

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni, representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Union government to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SSCL), Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the State government will foil all such attempts and protect the SCCL from going into the hands of private organisations.

“The Centre is trying to make SCCL a sick unit and hand it over to the private players,” said Rama Rao, who also holds the Mining, Industries and Commerce portfolios.

‘’We will launch a mass movement by bringing together the workers and all political parties to save SCCL from going into private hands,’’ the minister told the Assembly.

KT Rama Rao

Replying to a question raised by Balka Suman and others during Question Hour, he said to protect the SCCL, the state government has been urging the Centre to allocate four coal blocks to SCCL on a nomination basis for mining on the lines Gujarat model. “Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give those blocks to the State on a nomination basis. However, the Centre has not considered Telangana’s request,” Rama Rao said.

He said that the same BJP government had allocated blocks to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation on a nomination basis. “When Telangana wanted allocation of blocks on a nomination basis, the Centre directed SCCL to participate in the open auction,” he said.

With regard to Bayyaram Steel Plant, the Centre was spreading false propaganda over its establishment, Rama Rao charged. He said that if the Centre does not come forward to set up the steel plant, efforts will be made to establish the plant either by the government or through private companies.

17 COLLECTORATES READY, WORK ON 11 IN PROGRESS: VEMULA
R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday informed the State Assembly that as many as 17 Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) have been completed and the remaining 11 are under var-ious stages of construction. 

