Davos trip brought in investments worth Rs 21,400 crore: KT Rama Rao

This centre will facilitate, advance and accelerate development and adoption of newer technologies in healthcare in the country, he said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State has attracted investments worth around Rs 21,400 crore across sectors like data centres, life sciences, battery manufacturing, FMCG and GCCs during the recent World Economic Forum-2023 held at Davos in Switzerland, Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

Apart from these investments from global companies, the World Economic Forum would be establishing a centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Hyderabad with a focus on healthcare and life sciences, the minister said. This centre will facilitate, advance and accelerate the development and adoption of newer technologies in healthcare in the country, he said.

He said that Microsoft will set up a data centre at an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore followed by Bharti Airtel (Rs 2,000 crore), PepsiCo (Rs 1,500 crore), Eurofins (Rs 1,000 crore), Allox Advance Materials (Rs 750 crore) and WebPT (Rs 150 crore).

