GITAM University to host outreach program for tribals in Telangana

GITAM University

GITAM University, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GITAM University, Hyderabad, is going to organise an outreach programme on ‘Transforming attitudes towards science in tribal rural schools of Telangana: Activity-based learning’ at the Telangana Welfare Ashram Girls High School, Padamata Narasapuram, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in association with Crystallography Society of India on 10 February.

It is proposed to bring awareness about the need for transformation in the attitudes of the students and the teachers towards science and its relevance in our daily lives.

The students from and around Julurupadu Mandal will be interacting with scientists to learn about the importance of science through various activities such as exhibitions and demonstration projects. Their participation will be recognised through an appreciation certificate and cash prizes.

