Home States Telangana

Mahindra & Mahindra to set up EV unit in Zaheerabad

The MoU covers the development and production of three and four-wheeler electric vehicles for M&M’s Last Mile Mobility business.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. (Photo | PTI)

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced plans to establish a Last Mile Mobility Electric Vehicle manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad as an expansion of its existing manufacturing operations.

The Government of Telangana signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with M&M on the sidelines of the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit during the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), India’s first new mobility-focused cluster.

The MoU covers the development and production of three and four-wheeler electric vehicles for M&M’s Last Mile Mobility business. This state-of-the-art facility, which will be operated by M&M and its group companies, the Mahindra Group, is expected to involve an investment of approximately 1,000 crore Rupees and create employment for 800 to 1000 individuals. M&M will work with the Government of Telangana to develop a roadmap for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the state.

ALSO READ | Battista, world’s fastest electric car, unveiled ahead of Formula E event

Minister KT Rama Rao stated, “The proposed facility by M&M will greatly contribute to the goal of Telangana Mobility Valley and further accelerate the growth of sustainable mobility in India. Its location in Zaheerabad, one of the four Mega EV Manufacturing clusters being developed by the state, will allow M&M to access the state-of-the-art infrastructure being created by the state in the Mega Clusters.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra Zaheerabad Electric Vehicle
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp