Millets to be distributed to tribal children, women in Telangana

Blood samples of children and mothers were taken from 20 Anganwadi centres to examine haemoglobin levels in their bodies and will be assessed again later, once they consume millet.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:35 AM

Millets (File Photo |EPS)

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The State has planned to distribute millet packets among tribal women and children through Anganwadi centres to enhance nutrition in their diets. The officials have selected Dummagudem Mandal to pilot the project. Of 173, about 133 Anganwadi centres were selected to implement the first phase of the scheme.

According to the ICDS project officer, D Salomi, "we have noticed huge nutrition deficiency among tribals due to financial problems and lack of awareness. Many tribal women and children have been suffering from ailments in the agency villages. The new scheme of providing millet packets will help treat nutrition deficiency among them,” she said, adding that the food packets have already reached select Anganwadi centres.

