Millets to be distributed to tribal children, women in Telangana

KHAMMAM: The State has planned to distribute millet packets among tribal women and children through Anganwadi centres to enhance nutrition in their diets. The officials have selected Dummagudem Mandal to pilot the project. Of 173, about 133 Anganwadi centres were selected to implement the first phase of the scheme.

Blood samples of children and mothers were taken from 20 Anganwadi centres to examine haemoglobin levels in their bodies and will be assessed again later, once they consume millet.

According to the ICDS project officer, D Salomi, "we have noticed huge nutrition deficiency among tribals due to financial problems and lack of awareness. Many tribal women and children have been suffering from ailments in the agency villages. The new scheme of providing millet packets will help treat nutrition deficiency among them,” she said, adding that the food packets have already reached select Anganwadi centres.

