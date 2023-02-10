Home States Telangana

People’s groups declare war on GM mustard

TJAC Professor M Kodandaram felt that the State should allocate Rs 1,000 crore for oil palm cultivation or Tandur red gram instead of GM mustard.

Published: 10th February 2023

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A group of people’s organisations opposing Genetically Modified (GM) mustard have decided to wage a nationwide movement against GM crops, as they firmly believe that its introduction in the food chain will be catastrophic for human health.

At a meeting held on the occasion of National Food Safety Week at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Thursday, Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), National Association for People’s Movement (NAPM) and other organisations joined hands to prevent what they termed “the onslaught of GM crops”.

Kiran Vissa, from RSV, said a report by a panel of experts in 2013 had stated that herbicide-tolerant GM crops shouldn’t be permitted. This would to the overuse of herbicides like ammonium and glyphosate herbicides, which are carcinogenic. He said that if GM crop varieties are introduced in the markets, dealers will sell both the seed and herbicides produced by the same global companies, which will also create a situation where superweeds may evolve like the parthenium weed.

Dr Sima Marla, the former scientist at CCMB, said that despite several representations to the Centre to establish a bio-safety institute to test GM varieties, there was no response. Dr Marla said that Sarson Ka Saag with Makke Ki Roti was commonly eaten by Punjabis. The introduction of GM mustard could create a repeat of Bhatinda to Bikaner ‘Cancer Express’ which is known for ferrying cancer patients between those locations.

TJAC Professor M Kodandaram felt that the State should allocate Rs 1,000 crore for oil palm cultivation or Tandur red gram instead of GM mustard.

