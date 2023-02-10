Polls for two MLC seats on March 13 in Telangana

Home States Telangana

M’nagar-R’reddy-Hyd teachers constituency,  Hyd local body seats will fall vacant in March, May

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Biennial election for two MLC seats in Telangana will be held on March 13. On Thursday, the Election Commission of India released the schedule in this regard. Two MLC seats — Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad teachers constituency and Hyderabad local body seat —  will fall vacant in March and May respectively.

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations is February 23. The scrutiny will take place on February 24 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is February 27. The elections will be held on  March 13 and the counting of votes on March 16.  

Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teacher’s MLC Katepally Janardhan Reddy of BRS will retire on March 29. Party sources said that  BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a meeting after the Assembly session to finalise the candidate. Several teacher union leaders who are aspiring for the seat are of the view that Janardhan Reddy served two terms as MLC and one of them should get a chance this time.

Congress candidate

The Congress has almost confirmed the candidature of Telangana PRTU founder president Galireddy Harshavardhan Reddy for the seat. He is already touring the three districts and meeting teachers, seeking their support. Several teacher union leaders from the three districts recently gave a representation to AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, extending their support to Harshavardhan Reddy’s candidature.

Progressive Teacher Union is likely to field Chennakeshava Reddy and United Teacher Federation may finalise the name of Manik Reddy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced the nomination of AVN Reddy for the teacher's constituency. Meanwhile, the contest for Hyderabad's local body seat may turn out to be interesting. BRS is yet to decide whether it will field its own candidate or extend support to MIM’s Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri who is bidding for another term. In the event of the ruling BRS supporting Jafri, the contest will be between BJP and MIM.

