Respond to cable operators’ query: Telangana High Court to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hearing a writ petition filed by the Telangana Cable Operators Federation, seeking direction to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to stall the implementation of the New Tariff Order, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday said that any payment made by the petitioner is contingent on the outcome of the main writ petition.

The federation, represented by its president U Ramesh, filed a writ petition seeking a declaration that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) action in amending Regulation 74 of the Telecommunication Broadcasting and Cable Service Interconnection Addressable System Regulations 2017 as unlawful and ultra vires.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the Central government, represented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the TRAI, unilaterally amended the Principal Tariff Order with the Telecommunication Broadcasting and Cable Services Eight Addressable Systems Tariff Third Amended Order 2022 dated November 22, 2022, by substituting Rs 19 for Rs 12, which was arbitrary, illegal and contrary to Section 114 of the TRAI Act mandate of ensuring transparency.

The petitioner also contended that it is a clear violation of Articles 14 and 19(1)(a) and (g) of the Constitution, as well as the petitioners’ right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution, and that it violates the regulation power contained in Section 36 of the TRAI Act.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, issued notices to the Central government to respond to the petitioner’s query and made it clear that any payment made by the federation is subject to the outcome of the main writ petition, and adjourned the plea to April 27.

HYDERABAD: Hearing a writ petition filed by the Telangana Cable Operators Federation, seeking direction to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to stall the implementation of the New Tariff Order, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday said that any payment made by the petitioner is contingent on the outcome of the main writ petition. The federation, represented by its president U Ramesh, filed a writ petition seeking a declaration that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) action in amending Regulation 74 of the Telecommunication Broadcasting and Cable Service Interconnection Addressable System Regulations 2017 as unlawful and ultra vires. The petitioner’s counsel stated that the Central government, represented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the TRAI, unilaterally amended the Principal Tariff Order with the Telecommunication Broadcasting and Cable Services Eight Addressable Systems Tariff Third Amended Order 2022 dated November 22, 2022, by substituting Rs 19 for Rs 12, which was arbitrary, illegal and contrary to Section 114 of the TRAI Act mandate of ensuring transparency. The petitioner also contended that it is a clear violation of Articles 14 and 19(1)(a) and (g) of the Constitution, as well as the petitioners’ right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution, and that it violates the regulation power contained in Section 36 of the TRAI Act. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, issued notices to the Central government to respond to the petitioner’s query and made it clear that any payment made by the federation is subject to the outcome of the main writ petition, and adjourned the plea to April 27.